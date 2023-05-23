The two male sloth bear cubs were born on January 2, 2023 to 10-year-old mom Kayla and 10-year-old dad Bhalu.

Philadelphia Zoo wants your help naming 2 adorable sloth bear cubs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two bear cubs made their public debut at the Philadelphia Zoo on Tuesday, and you can help pick their names.

The two male sloth bear cubs were born on January 2, 2023, to 10-year-old mom Kayla and 10-year-old dad Bhalu.

Sloth bears are not related to sloths. Experts say they can move fast and can weigh up to 400 pounds.

The zoo is planning Philadelphia-centric names for the cubs, either Hall and Oates for the soulful pop duo, or Kelce and Harper for sports favorites Jason Kelce and Bryce Harper.

