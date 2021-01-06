2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade canceled due to pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled, officials announced on Tuesday night."After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade and all events related to the parade. This decision was made with significant consideration to the challenges and concerns that we continue to face with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in a statement.Organizers says the 250th parade is set for March 13, 2022. The theme will be 250 Years of Faith, Family, Friendship and Heritage.