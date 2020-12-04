Philadelphia Police Department mourning 2 of its own due to COVID-19 pandemic

Captain Frank Milillo commanded the Southwest Detective Division. Officer Tab Ali was a 25-year veteran of the force and a fixture in Manayunk on the department's Bike Patrol.
Remembering Captain Milillo
Captain Frank Milillo, 53, was a 31-year veteran of the force.
Philadelphia Police Inspector Verdell Johnson posted of Milillo's passing on social media Thursday night.
"With great sadness we lost Captain Frank Milillo today after a battle with an illness!" Johnson said.
Johnson added, "Prayers are solicited for his family as this terrible year takes another active officer!"
Action News interviewed Captain Milillo in early September after a Philadelphia student was seen with what appeared to be an assault rifle during a virtual learning session.
The student wasn't charged, with Milillo saying at the time, "We want to work with these students. We don't want to give these students criminal records if not need be."
Manayunk community remembers beloved officer who died from COVID
For 14 years, beloved Philadelphia police officer Tab Ali would be patrolling the streets of Manayunk on his department-issued bike. But Ali's family says his life was stolen by the dreaded COVID-19 that has taken so many.
"And not a day didn't go by where he didn't go up and down every street to make sure that things were calm here in our town," said Manayunk Civic Leader John Teague.
"He was on that bike in all types of weather; (it) meant a lot to him," said Ali's nephew, Thomas Johnson.
Ali was highly regarded by business owners and civic leaders in town.
"He is a person that if you know him for the first time, you feel like you know him for years," said Rafih.
"He is the epitome of a community relations officer. I knew Tab for about 15 years," said Teague.
Two weeks ago, Ali, who was a Marine, called out of work with flu-like symptoms. His nephew said a few days later, when no one could reach him, they found him dead in his bed at home.
"I later found out that he did test positive for COVID," said Thomas Johnson.
While going through his uncle's cell phone, Johnson said he came across a group text between bike officers that had been on a sheriff's bus full of officers that began testing positive for COVID.
"Over half of them tested positive for COVID," said Thomas Johnson.
Johnson reached out to Action News wanting to let people know that our heroes on the front lines are losing their lives to COVID-19 and we must do better to protect them.
"I will give credit to the city that they went all out with his service. The escorts, I mean everything, it was really heartwarming," said Ali's nephew.
The Manayunk community is in the process of putting together a memorial plaque in his honor.
"I never called him by his name. I always called him brother because I don't have a brother. But for me, he's my brother," said business owner Rafih.
COVID & Police
As of Tuesday, 192 police officers are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.
More than 200 other officers are out because of being in contact with the positive officers or under investigation for COVID.
At least four officers have been hospitalized with COVID.
With more than 6,300 sworn officers and 800 civilian employees, that's about 5% of the department.
First City Employee COVID Death was Philly Officer
Back in April, Philadelphia's first city employee to die from coronavirus was a police officer, 59-year-old Lt. James Walker, who most recently worked the traffic division.
Following the lieutenant's death, Action News spoke with Walker's widow who warned Philadelphians to "please take this virus seriously."
"It's the most devastating feeling imaginable not to be able to be with my husband at the end, to hold his hand, to tell him what our life together has meant," said Vita Walker.
Lt. Walker had previously worked in eight other police districts, as well as the Narcotics Strike Force.
Vita said, while her husband did have high blood pressure and diabetes, he did everything he could to protect himself from the virus.
"I know they gave him a mask, and my husband was notorious - even before this -he always wore gloves, he had sanitizer," said Vita.
Nine months ago, Vita, wiping away tears, had this message for Philadelphia residents about the coronavirus: "It is destroying families. It's destroying lives and it has forever changed and altered the outcome of my life. So please take this virus seriously, it is no joke, it is a killer."