Love the Phillies: Couples incorporate the Fightins into their big day

Got to love the Phillies: Couples incorporate the Fightins into their big day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies "phever" is in the air and so is love. Action News met two couples whose love for the Phillies is only surpassed by their love for each other.

Sarah Fedor's wedding dress is currently hung next to her Bryce Harper jersey. She'll be married on Saturday to her fiancé Lee Jackowsky.

For the die-hard fan couple from West Chester, their rehearsal and reception have kind of turned into NLCS watch parties.

When Jackowsky proposed to Fedor in 2021 it was in the perfect spot.

"I did it out in the K lot parking lot during the tailgate," said Jackowsky.

Joining them was The Phanatic of course, though the green guy has other plans for the wedding on Saturday, he'll be in Arizona. The couple still plans to include the Phillies in other ways.

"I'm going to wear a Harper jersey throughout the reception. We have our rally towels," says Fedor.

"Our DJ already said he has the song, 'Dancing on My Own.' There's no minimum or maximum of how often we can play that song," she said.

They aren't alone in their love for the Phillies.

Flashback to April 2014, newlyweds Katie and Drew Rodgers were entering their wedding reception, and the man introducing them was none other than Phillies announcer, Dan Baker.

Their love for the Phils brought Drew and Katie together, and now they share that love with their two children.

"It was such a shared interest with us, that you know it's just there's no questions asked. The kids are growing up Phillies fans whether they want to or not!" said Katie Rodgers.