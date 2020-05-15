Community & Events

Philadelphia Phillies teaming up with Philabundance for virtual food drive

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are teaming up once again this year with Citizens Bank to raise money for Philabundance.

It's called Phans Feeding Families. Their goal is to raise $75,000 over the next several weeks with a virtual food drive.


The team, the bank, and the nonprofit announced the details at a news conference at Citizens Bank Park on Friday morning.
Phillies all-star Aaron Nola made a public service announcement to help get the word out about the virtual food drive and the importance of giving to help feed our neighbors in need.

The Phanatic was on hand to present a $40,000 donation from Citizens Bank.

RELATED: Share your coronavirus story with Action News

One in five people in this city don't know where they will get their next meal, and that's increased with the coronavirus pandemic. Agencies are seeing up to a sixty percent increase in clients looking for food.

You can donate to the virtual food drive on the Philabundance website. There is a special "Phans Feeding Families" link.

"We really need Phans Feeding Families to be the biggest success it's ever been," said Sarah Hertz of Philabundance. "We've had ten years of a great partnership with Citizen and the Philadelphia Phillies and we need to blow it out of the water this year because people need food."

The Phans Feeding Families fundraiser began in 2011 and the hunger relief program has raised more than half a million dollars allowing Philabundance to provide more than a million meals.

LINK: Phans Feeding Families

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

New Jersey beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Murphy says

Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on more Pennsylvania counties Friday


President Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during visit to Lehigh Valley

WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page

Conshohocken gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business

CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia philliescoronavirusfood drivehunger
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 more Pa. counties
Delaware targets June 1 for phase one of reopening plan
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Frankford section of Philly
New Jersey death toll tops 10,000, but state sees positive trends
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Show More
Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves NJ hospital
Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
AccuWeather: Very Warm Today, Still Summery Saturday
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening drive-thru safari
More TOP STORIES News