Philadelphia Phillies teaming up with Philabundance for virtual food drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are teaming up once again this year with Citizens Bank to raise money for Philabundance.It's called Phans Feeding Families . Their goal is to raise $75,000 over the next several weeks with a virtual food drive.The team, the bank, and the nonprofit announced the details at a news conference at Citizens Bank Park on Friday morning.Phillies all-star Aaron Nola made a public service announcement to help get the word out about the virtual food drive and the importance of giving to help feed our neighbors in need.The Phanatic was on hand to present a $40,000 donation from Citizens Bank.One in five people in this city don't know where they will get their next meal, and that's increased with the coronavirus pandemic. Agencies are seeing up to a sixty percent increase in clients looking for food.You can donate to the virtual food drive on the Philabundance website. There is a special "Phans Feeding Families" link "We really need Phans Feeding Families to be the biggest success it's ever been," said Sarah Hertz of Philabundance. "We've had ten years of a great partnership with Citizen and the Philadelphia Phillies and we need to blow it out of the water this year because people need food."The Phans Feeding Families fundraiser began in 2011 and the hunger relief program has raised more than half a million dollars allowing Philabundance to provide more than a million meals.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus