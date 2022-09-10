Philadelphia Phillies go gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a big night at the ballpark on Friday, and not just because of the Phillies, or even the fact that First Lady Jill Biden was there.

The true stars were the kids.

A special pregame ceremony took over the field at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are going gold to recognize kids battling cancer and the survivors.

Jill Biden also took the field. Her advocacy for cancer education and awareness dates back to the 90s.

The kids on the field range from 4 to 15.

"Oh my gosh, it's so wonderful seeing these patients out there. We see them in the hospital, in bed, not in ideal situations, so seeing them running the bases, throwing out the first pitch, it's amazing," explained E. Anders Kolb, MD, the Director of Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Dr. Kolb has helped many of the kids on the field, including 14-year-old Danny Feltwell.

"When I was two years old my dad rushed me to the hospital. He thought I had a chest cold, it turned out to be non-Hodgkin's lymphoma," Feltwell said.

Dr. Kolb saved his life.

"I'm feeling really good, hopefully the Phillies will win. That'll make me feel even better," said Feltwell.

According to Dr. Kolb, about a classroom size full of kids are diagnosed with cancer every day. He says 85% of kids now survive, but they carry life long scars and side effects from treatment. For Danny, he feels like he accomplished something, and he did.

"I've always had this saying for every single person I feel this for.. I always say 'I believe in you.' Anything you can do, anything you want to do, you can do," said Feltwell.

Feltwell relapsed when he was 9 years old. He had a bone marrow transplant in March of 2018.

"Besides that, I'm being a normal kid, like, I want to be playing baseball and all. It's a struggle when you go through it. You don't feel good, you don't want to do anything, but it's good to have a mindset you know you're going to get better," Feltwell explained.

Childhood cancer awareness efforts continue at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday with a Kisses for Kyle foundation fashion show.