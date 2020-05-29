Phillies prospect, New Jersey native worries if minor league baseball will be canceled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies prospect and Vineland New Jersey native Zach Warren is worried minor league baseball will be canceled."I'm definitely scared there won't be a minor-league season this year," said Warren.The relief pitcher was expected to play in Double-A Reading following his first big league spring training invite in February in Clearwater, Florida."If a whole year were to go by where there's no opportunity for development or promotions, and if everyone just gets a year older that's obviously not good progress," said Warren.The lefty has been working out in Chester County ramping up his bullpen sessions after the Phillies told him to stay ready.The St. Augustine grad is holding out hope even if the minor league season is canceled. He would be selected for a proposed MLB practice squad or taxi squad as it's been referred to.Warren grew up a big Phillies fan, idolizing Cole Hamels and just wants to play the sport he loves."I would love you to go out and have a bad game; that would even be fun. I just miss being out there competing against guys that I don't know," said Warren.On top of wanting to play, there's the paycheck aspect. Warren made only $6,500 last year playing for Single-A Clearwater and that was before taxes.Warren has worked part-time jobs in the offseason at a pizza shop and at Luluemon to make extra money, but finding work now with businesses closed and layoffs would be even hard."For the foreseeable future, I'm not sure where I'm getting money from or where the paycheck will be coming from," said Warren. "Thankful If I'm not getting a paycheck, it's like I'm not gonna be homeless or anything like that or wondering where I'm getting my next meal from. But it's not a good thing."Warren has been staying at his fiancé's parents' house in Oxford rent-free. His parents are also helping too as he hopes his dream of playing in the majors come true.And just like he would be in the bullpen he's waiting for the phone to ring to get the call to play ball.