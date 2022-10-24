Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series

The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000 and the prices climb from there.

The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are going to the Fall Classic, so now it's a mad dash to find tickets to the World Series.

Billy Cheng from South Philadelphia was like many people on Monday.

"I'm trying to find tickets right now," he said.

Jay Moran of Berwyn is going to Monday's Game 3.

"You can't put it in words. You cannot. It's unbelievable. This team is awesome. They all picked each other up," he said.

"The demand is extremely high - it's the World Series. We've taken care of season tickets holders who had options to buy post season tickets, MLB has theirs. The ticket quantity is very limited, especially for the World Series," said John Weber, Senior VP of Ticket Operations for the Phillies.

There is a lottery drawing on the Phillies website for roughly 20,000 to 25,000 tickets for all 3 home games, but you must register by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced starting Wednesday.

And if you're considering hopping a flight to Houston?

"I looked this morning and I was able to see flights leaving Thursday starting between $300 and $400, going up to over $1,000 round trip," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell. "Airfare will change. It will change drastically."

Advice from the experts is to book sooner than later.

"Pay the few extra dollars for either a fully refundable ticket or a ticket that you can use at a later date if something happens and you can't travel," Tidwell said. "I definitely recommend travel insurance but you need to understand what is covered because each policy is totally different. I haven't seen anything spike hotel-wise or rental car-wise, everything seems to be status quo or normal. But if inventory tightens, we will see those prices go up as well."

By the way, the cheapest tickets for Game 1 in Houston were going for around $500 on Monday.