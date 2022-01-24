goat

Philly Goat Project holds annual Christmas tree recycling event

The farm is open to visitors year-round and offers many free programs to the public.
By Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly Goat Project holds annual Christmas tree recycling event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Goat Project is host to one of the most unique holiday traditions in the Philadelphia area.

The annual "tree-cycling" event at the Awbury Arboretum allows anyone to donate their Christmas trees to the farm for a good purpose. Guests are asked to bring a $20 donation if possible.

The event helps support the many programs that the Philly Goat Project has including their internship programs, teen job programs, nature programs and many more.

"So what you can see is the Christmas trees getting a second life," says Karin Krivit, founder of the Philly Goat Project.

The goats will be snacking on trees until April due to the number of donations.
The remaining trunk and scraps from the trees are chipped up and used as bedding for trails on the farm and also around the city.

"They eat every single tree, so no tree goes to waste," says Brittany Huerta, a volunteer at the Philly Goat Project.

The farm is open to visitors year-round and offers many free programs to the public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiarecyclinggoatchristmascommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOAT
Goats are ready to eat your Christmas trees once again
NJ farm rescues and rehabilitates goats with disabilities
Goats help recycle Christmas trees with Philly Goat Project
Goat Yoga on Long Island offers a fun, outdoor activity
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 injured after driver crashes into utility pole in Montco
AccuWeather: Clipper system to bring snow showers to parts of region
Fire on roof sends smoke billowing over Center City
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
Gamers raise thousands for CHOP during 24-hour marathon
Show More
Former CHOP patient becomes nurse at new King of Prussia hospital
Woman says someone followed her in Center City using Apple AirTag
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
How to order your free COVID tests from the government
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
More TOP STORIES News