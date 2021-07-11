Crime Fighters: Who killed Sha-Mir Gilmore?

Nicole Gilmore admits that she was still trying to figure out who she was when she got pregnant with her son, Sha-Mir.
"Then I had him, and it was like I found love and everything," she said.
She said his passion to please people was a double-edged sword.
"He will give anything like whatever he has, his last, and that's a good thing. And it is a bad thing too because it's like you know you get taken advantage of," Gilmore said.
On Thursday, April 1, just after 10 p.m., the 21-year-old was along the 63-hundred block of E. Wister Street in Philadelphia's East Germantown section.
Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a person with a gun.
"He doesn't even be up there like that. So I don't, it's just, I don't know why was he even there?" Gilmore asked.
Sha-Mir was shot and died hours later at the hospital.
Gilmore's emotions are understandably still raw.
"They had to come and pronounce him dead, I don't know, things haven't been right since, and I just want to know why," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"Please just say something. It's a mess. I need some kind of closure," she said.