Crime Fighters: Who killed Sha-Mir Gilmore?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother who recently lost her son to gun violence makes an impassioned plea to find his killer.Nicole Gilmore admits that she was still trying to figure out who she was when she got pregnant with her son, Sha-Mir."Then I had him, and it was like I found love and everything," she said.She said his passion to please people was a double-edged sword."He will give anything like whatever he has, his last, and that's a good thing. And it is a bad thing too because it's like you know you get taken advantage of," Gilmore said.On Thursday, April 1, just after 10 p.m., the 21-year-old was along the 63-hundred block of E. Wister Street in Philadelphia's East Germantown section.Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a person with a gun."He doesn't even be up there like that. So I don't, it's just, I don't know why was he even there?" Gilmore asked.Sha-Mir was shot and died hours later at the hospital.Gilmore's emotions are understandably still raw."They had to come and pronounce him dead, I don't know, things haven't been right since, and I just want to know why," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."Please just say something. It's a mess. I need some kind of closure," she said.