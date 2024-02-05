Cozy Quarters Décor & More bringing array of succulents to Philly Home + Garden Show

At Cozy Quarters Décor & More, the succulent bar is the centerpiece of the shop.
Owner Jamie Trego wanted that experience to be the main draw at her shop and she thinks it makes a great day out for the family or fun alternative to date night.
Surrounding the succulent bar is a collection of more than 20 vendors, many local makers, who fill the store with collections of jewelry, candles, crocheted towels and signs.
Trego specializes in refinished furniture which she sells at her shop or she can work on special requests.
This year she'll be bringing her Cozy Quarters setup to the Philly Home + Garden Show, February 23-25, 2024.
She will have her succulent bar ready for guests visiting the show.
Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram
February 23-25 | Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456