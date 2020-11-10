Philadelphia man arrested for trafficking 36 firearms in 8 counties: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is under arrest for allegedly purchasing and trafficking 36 firearms in eight different counties in 77 days, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation began on September 8, 2020 when authorities found 21-year-old Daniel Lucas purchasing an "alarming" number of firearms in a short period of time. Authorities believe that Lucas, who had a clean background, was purchasing firearms specifically for others who are unable to legally purchase a firearm, also known as a straw purchase.

The investigation found that from July 7 to Sept. 28, 2020, Lucas purchased 36 firearms from gun shops in eight counties.

The counties and number of gun purchases were Lancaster (13), Bucks (9), Chester (5), Montgomery (4), Delaware (2), Berks (1), Philadelphia (1) and Schuylkill (1) counties.

Lucas also attempted to purchase three additional firearms, one each in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Of the 36 firearms purchased by Lucas, one was found to be in possession of two men under the legal age to purchase a firearm.

At the time of his arrest, Lucas was not in possession of any firearms.

"In 77 days, this defendant was buying and selling as many firearms as he could and traveling great distances from his Philadelphia residence to multiple gun dealers in multiple counties to do it-and then reselling the guns to people who cannot legally buy firearms for themselves. There are laws about who can and can't buy guns and those laws are in place to protect us all. Purchasing guns and illegally selling them makes us all less safe," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Lucas was charged with multiple felony counts of corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, unlawful transfer of a firearm and other related offenses.
