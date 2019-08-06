Philadelphia man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man suspected of shooting and killing his father over the weekend has been captured near Harvard University, Massachusetts State Police say.

31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia, who previously attended Harvard, was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday.



The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.

Officials say Panjrolia loaded a rifle inside a bathroom in his parents' home. While in the bathroom he accidentally discharged the rifle once, police say.

The suspect then allegedly walked out of the bathroom and into the living room where his mother and father were watching TV, and fired shots at his father.

Panjrolia's mother fled from the home screaming.

Police arrived at the scene and found 60-year-old Mahendra B. Panjrolia in the living room area suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
