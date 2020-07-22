Philadelphia NAACP, mayor, FOP concerned over Trump plan to deploy federal agents to American cities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local leaders are concerned Philadelphia could be the next city to see federal agents on the ground here as part of Operation Legend.The local chapter of the NAACP held a news conference on Wednesday to announce their intention to file legal action if they get confirmation that the Justice Department intends to send federal agents here.They called it unconstitutional and a totalitarian measure.Citing what they've seen in Portland, they expressed grave concern about what appears to be a lack of oversight and coordination with local law enforcement.They added that protestors have already achieved police reform in just the last few weeks, and they don't want to see that reversed."The NAACP sees this as a community siege," said Reverend Rodney Muhammad, President of Philadelphia NAACP. "We can't see it in any other way. We don't accept and will resist being commandeered by secret unnamed agents in our community who would not be adhering to any regulations that we're familiar with."The head of Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police said the Philadelphia Police Department can handle the city on its own.Of President Trump's plan, John McNesby said, "He wants to send federal troops. Let our officers do the job. Our officers are very well-equipped to do our job. Let us do it."Also today, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined 16 other mayors from across the country in signing two letters.One was sent to Congressional leaders asking them to investigate the president and his actions.A second letter was sent to Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. It stated: "The majority of these protests have been peaceful and aimed at improving our communities. Where this is not the case, it still does not justify the use of federal forces. Unilaterally deploying these paramilitary-type forces into cities is wholly inconsistent with our system of democracy and our most basic values."As for the letter to congressional leaders, the mayors are asking for an investigation into the president and his actions.