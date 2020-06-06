Philadelphia staff inspector charged with assault, Delco. police leader under investigation after Facebook post

County FOP Lodge No. 27 vice president Sgt. Carroll, who serves with the Media Borough Police Department, has been removed from active duty, officials say.

Dan Wolf (right), owner of Wolf Superior Sandwiches in Aston, says Sgt. Carroll's (left) remarks were directed specifically towards him after a misunderstanding on social media.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police staff inspector has been charged with clubbing a Temple University student during a rally and a Delaware County police leader is under investigation following a social media post as calls against police brutality grow across the country.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday he is filing aggravated assault and related charges against Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna for an incident involving a Temple University student on Monday.Video posted on social media shows a police officer shove a protester on the Ben Franklin Parkway, then hit someone on the head with a baton.The District Attorney's Office says the video is of Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna committing a crime.According to the DA, Officer Bologna struck the Temple University student in the head with an ASP, a collapsible metal police baton, resulting in the student needing 10 staples.The student was initially arrested by Philadelphia police. But after Krasner saw the video, his office declined to charge the student.Instead Bologna, who is a 30-year police veteran, will face prosecution for his role in the incident, officials confirm.Bologna faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person."We are trying to be fair. Accountability has to be equal. This moment demands a swift and evenhanded response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence," said Krasner. "Americans are taking to the streets to demand a remaking of political, economic, and legal systems that serve the powerful at the expense of citizens' health, welfare, and lives. There can be no safety or peace without justice. My office will continue to hold people who cause harm to others equally accountable."FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby says inspector Bologna's dedication to the city is unmatched."Inspector Bologna is one of the most dedicated hard working individuals in the city of Philadelphia," said McNesby. "And he's been out there doing what he's supposed to be doing, protecting the city."McNesby says Krasner has rushed to judgment in filing these criminal charges without a complete and thorough investigation."We're going to back Inspector Bologna all the way through and have all available resources available from myself and this FOP to him."Inspector Bologna has been removed from street duty and, with that, his firearm has been taken.Meanwhile, in Delaware County, another police leader is under investigation after a social media post Wednesday night.The post read: "If you choose to speak out against the police or our members, we will do everything in our power to not support your business. 1st Vice President Robert "Skippy" Carroll"County FOP Lodge No. 27 vice president Sgt. Carroll, who serves with the Media Borough Police Department, has been removed from active duty, officials say.Carroll had reposted the message to his personal page with the caption: "Try us. We'll destroy you."County residents out protesting Friday say it's disturbing."That is really telling," said Heather McGonigle of Upper Darby. "That is what the system has been for centuries, where you have someone in authority who gets to make up the rules."Natalie McGonigle said, "He can say something like that and get support, but if someone of color were to say that, they'd be a monster."Protesters were especially upset about the phrase "destroy you.""I don't think that word should be used against any American or any person in this country," said Roland Williams of Upper Darby.Dan Wolf, owner of Wolf Superior Sandwiches in Aston, says Carroll's remarks were directed specifically towards him after a misunderstanding on social media.In fact, the two met to shake hands and clear things up with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer."I can tell you right now, you have nothing to fear from the police. In Delaware County, they've always stood by their people and have been there when we've needed them," said Wolf.But residents say the damage is done.Another protester said, "It's an abuse of their power they just want to scar you. To not speak out against police brutality? I don't know, I'm still going to do it."