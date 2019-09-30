philadelphia police

Philadelphia police find possibly incriminating videos after officer's arrest

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Philadelphia police started investigating one of their own, they discovered a supply of videos depicting possible assaults, as well as evidence the alleged victim may have been drugged.

Novice Sloan, 28, an officer with the 17th district, was arrested Friday and is charged with sex assault, indecent assault and simple assault, officials said.

Police say the alleged crimes happened on August 8 when Sloane went on a date with a 21-year-old woman. They went back to his home, and soon after, she reported the assault to police.

The district attorney's office released a statement describing the crime saying in part:

"After several weeks the two agreed to go on a date. That evening, the defendant is accused of sexually assaulting the complaining witness. An investigation conducted by the Internal Affairs Bureau of Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office recovered evidence that corroborated the complainant's allegations.



This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this defendant, who also goes by the name Nyeeb Griffin, is encouraged to call the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9921."

Philadelphia police say the alleged victim may have been drugged.

"There's also some indication that he may have administered some sort of intoxicant or something that would've rendered her unable to appraise what was occurring at the time," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew of the Philadelphia Police Department. "The investigation also recovered, without her permission, that he recorded in video form, portions of the assault."

When detectives executed a search warrant, they found additional possibly-incriminating evidence in video form.



"The investigation has also uncovered that he recorded other types of acts of sexual nature with persons that we're not sure, at this point, if they were aware they were recorded," said Capt. Kinebrew.

Sloan is being held on $1 million bond. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

"We're encouraging anyone else who may have had some sort of contact with him, or are not sure what happened, or you're not comfortable with what happened, we are certainly encouraging any persons that fit that description to come forward and report it as well," said Kinebrew.

Novice Sloan's mother, Natisha, says her son had an exemplary record as an officer.

"My son has numerous awards. He rescued a family from a burning building. That's why, all of this right here, he's being persecuted first. Without having facts, truth and everything else," she said.

When asked about the video recordings that police recovered, she replied: "I mean he's a young man. I don't know what police say they see, I have to see it for myself to believe it."

Authorities say if there are other members of the public who have information about this officer but are hesitant to reach out directly, call 215-686-9921.
