Philadelphia police officer held under $1M bond on assault charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is being held under a $1 million bond after he was arrested Friday on multiple assault-related charges, according to court documents.Novice Sloan, 28, an officer with the 17th district, is charged with sex assault, indecent assault and simple assault, officials said. According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened on August 8.The district attorney's office confirmed the arrest to Action News, but would not offer any further details.Authorities say if there are other members of the public who have information about this officer but are hesitant to reach out directly, call 215-686-9921.