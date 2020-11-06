Philly police investigating alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.

Action News was there as a man was taken into custody. It's unclear how or if the man is connected with the investigation.

Police say they recovered a weapon and believed they recovered the Hummer they received a tip about.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
