As we continue to monitor the situation in Pittsburgh, we are sending officers to Synagogues and other houses of worship across the city. We are not aware of any current threats to Philadelphia - but as always - encourage folks to dial 911 with any suspicious information. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 27, 2018

