Philadelphia police taking precautions after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia police department said it is taking precautions following Saturday morning's shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In a statement, the department said it is monitoring the current situation and is not aware of any threats in Philadelphia.

However, officers will be sent to synagogues and other houses of worship across the city.

Police encourage everyone to call 911 if they see something suspicious.


