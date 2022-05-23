Philly Proud

Philly musician pays tribute to Korean-American heritage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly musician pays tribute to Korean-American heritage

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Judah Kim, an independent musician based in Philadelphia, pays tribute to his parents with every strum of the guitar.

"When I think about what they've done, I guess it's told me to do something amazing with my life," he said. "And that thing is music."

Kim's father was born in North Korea and eventually fled the country, taking residence in South Korea. There, he met his future wife through the Boy/Girl Scouts.

"Korea was so bad at the time," said Kim's mother, Deborah. "After war, no food, no water. A lot of stuff was messed up. So people wanted to go to different countries."

The Kim family chose to come to America. There, they sold bread and clothes on the street to provide for their 8 children. Judah was the seventh born.

"I think the thing that keeps me going is my mother's drive to just endlessly provide for her family," said Judah. "That's incorporated into everything from playing the instruments on my record, to recording, to learning to mix."

Judah has seen success in his musical career by licensing songs out to television shows with his first band, "Stonethrown." As an independent artist, he has reached radio waves in Philadelphia, Delaware, and the United Kingdom. He also has performed at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and will return there this summer.

This year, Judah Kim is releasing one single every five to six weeks. His latest, "The Real Kind," evokes emotions about his family's immigrant story.

"When I sing it, I think of my dad's spirit because he was always striving for authenticity and the truth," he said.

Judah hopes the lyrics will encourage people to appreciate what they have and spend time wisely with those who love and support them.

"It's living my life like my last day alive," he said, quoting the song. "Nothing can hold me back."

To learn more about Judah Kim's music, visit his Linktree page.

RELATED: Cancer survivor regains her voice thanks to singing with son-in-law

EMBED More News Videos

After surviving mouth cancer, 93-year-old Ruth Ferrara lost her voice. Her son-in-law helped her to speak (and sing) again!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiacommunity journalistmusicasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Healthcare worker masters martial arts to conquer epilepsy
South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter
Two nurses dedicate nearly five decades to serving South Jersey
Grocery store simulator helps students with autism build career skills
TOP STORIES
3 teens injured in shooting near school in Tioga-Nicetown
Former Pa. AG sent to treatment after probation violation
DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg over data breach
Baby formula shortage: Pa. among 10 states with lowest availability
City announces $13 million in funding to dredge Schuylkill River
South Jersey veteran surprised with new roof
Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
Show More
Exhibit stands against hate during Jewish American Heritage Month
Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before
'I fought': Trevor Reed describes his survival in a Russian prison
2 men stabbed at Philly train stations, including 30th Street Station
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Kate Moss expected to testify
More TOP STORIES News