Philly Shipyard apprenticeship program receives nearly $750,000 grant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The apprenticeship program at the Philly Shipyard is getting a boost, thanks to federal funding.

The nearly $750,000 will be used to train more skilled workers.

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey joined shipyard executives to make the announcement Wednesday.

The yard needs more workers to help fulfill a large government contract to build four new national security vessels.

Those vessels will be used for training programs at universities around the country.

"This is a tribute to the kind of work that gets done here at the Philadelphia shipyard," said Toomey. "It's the combination of the best facilities and the best workers working together, making the best ships."

The apprenticeship program is a paid position that lasts for three years and runs through a partnership with Delaware County Community College.

This grant allows for two-dozen more students this year and even more in the following years.

