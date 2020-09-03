Quadruple shooting leaves 2 teens dead in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Wednesday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Moore Street.Police say two 17-year-old males were both shot multiple times throughout the body. They were rushed to an area hospital where they later died.A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male also suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.