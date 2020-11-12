Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 1:27 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond section.Police say two uniform officers in an unmarked cruiser pulled up behind the suspect that was stopped in the intersection near B and Stella streets. Police say the 39-year-old male suspect didn't respond after officers honked their horn.When officers approached the vehicle, police say the suspect seemed to wake up and was armed.The suspect was able to flee before later crashing at Ruth and Somerset streets.There was an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the suspect after the crash.Surveillance video and bodycam captured the shootout. Police say the suspect and officer fired at least two shots at each other.The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Police say the officers were not injured.