Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:27 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say two uniform officers in an unmarked cruiser pulled up behind the suspect that was stopped in the intersection near B and Stella streets. Police say the 39-year-old male suspect didn't respond after officers honked their horn.

When officers approached the vehicle, police say the suspect seemed to wake up and was armed.

The suspect was able to flee before later crashing at Ruth and Somerset streets.

There was an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the suspect after the crash.

Surveillance video and bodycam captured the shootout. Police say the suspect and officer fired at least two shots at each other.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say the officers were not injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice involved shootingfatal shootingpolice shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco health officials push vote to Friday on reverting schools to all-virtual
4-year-old injured, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in NJ today
Philly COVID updates: School superintendent explains hybrid delay
COVID resurgence causing issues at 911 call center
Show More
Cherry Hill schools get OK from health officials to reopen
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
Armed suspects shoot their way into laundromat, man injured
Nearly $200K in goods stolen from 3 South Jersey jewelry stores
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
More TOP STORIES News