Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of West Philadelphia home

By
Man dies after being shot 16 times in front of home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly shootings.

Police found a 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk in front of his West Philadelphia home after a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday on North 53rd Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was shot at least 16 times.

They said the shooter or shooters fired from very close range.



Authorities are confident cameras in the area will help them in the investigation.

Then a man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park a little over an hour later.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of North Franklin Street.

A double shooting left a man dead and a woman in critical condition in Hunting Park.



Police said the 35-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were both driven to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either case.
