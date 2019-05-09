Philly's 'prom mom' not going to prison for social security fraud

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's so-called "prom mom" will not be going to prison for social security fraud.Saudia Shuler made a name for herself by putting on lavish prom parties, like a Black Panther-themed event last year.But the U.S. attorney says she "is not a folk hero or neighborhood champion. She is an admitted thief who stole money from taxpayers in order to fund elaborate parties and enhance her own reputation."Shuler was convicted of applying for social security benefits claiming she was disabled and couldn't work, however she continued to run her own restaurant on North 22nd Street.A judge sentenced her to pay back the nearly $37,000 in benefits, do 100 hours of community service and serve three years of probation with six months house arrest.