ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) --A man wanted for murdering a Chester County teen has been captured following a standoff outside Atlanta, Georgia.
Brian Corsey is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jayson Ortiz-Cameron outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Phoenixville.
According to officials, on December 27, 2017, Corsey and Robert McCoy, who is already in custody, arranged via Snapchat to buy marijuana from Ortiz-Cameron and another victim.
They say the Corsey and McCoy actually planned to rob the two victims.
Both are charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses.
