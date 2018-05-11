Phoenixville murder suspect arrested in Georgia; wanted for murder of Chester Co. high school student

Phoenixville murder suspect arrested in Georgia: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) --
A man wanted for murdering a Chester County teen has been captured following a standoff outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Brian Corsey is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jayson Ortiz-Cameron outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Phoenixville.
Phoenixville teen died in aborted drug deal: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 28, 2017



According to officials, on December 27, 2017, Corsey and Robert McCoy, who is already in custody, arranged via Snapchat to buy marijuana from Ortiz-Cameron and another victim.

They say the Corsey and McCoy actually planned to rob the two victims.

Both are charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses.
Victim ID'd in Phoenixville shooting. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 28, 2017.



------
