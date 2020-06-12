Phoenixville nurse, mom honored for fighting COVID-19 in NYC

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A honk parade took place in Phoenixville, Chester County to honor a humble hero.Registered nurse Lynn Regan is now home in Phoenixville after sacrificing being away from her children for two months to join the war against COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York."My neighbors are adorable and a lot of those people were from a local moms club. It's just really cute that like we're going to live here and our kids will grow up here," said Regan. "It's a nice support system."Regan says she was emotional from the support and when the pandemic hit, it was her calling to help."I kinda felt like I had the skills that they needed right now and I would feel like a bad person I guess if I didn't do something about it," said Regan. "I guess it was my opportunity to jump and I jumped."Her husband Tim and children, Mae and Winnie are super excited to have their hero home."To me, she's absolutely a hero for one, being a mom and being away from the kids for two months," said Tim Regan. "And yes she's a hero for me because that's two months you can't get back with the kids."Her family helped coordinate the big surprise. About 15 cars honked outside Regan's home to celebrate her reuniting with her two children.The parade was organized by the Mom's Club Phoenixville East Pikeland who also had her back while she was away."We donated a bunch of money to her so she could buy things while she was in New York City, like food and things from Amazon," said Mom's Club President Rebecca Thompson. "And we provided for her husband and two children what we call busy bags."The Regan family is now excited to spend the summer days together while grateful for their mom's big heart during the global health crisis.