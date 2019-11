BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance images showing a man and woman being sought for the theft of a cat from a PetSmart store in Brookhaven, Pa."Batman" was stolen on November 5 from the Forgotten Cats' Adoption Center inside the store.The cat is 10 years old, weighs 14 pounds, and has a shaved spot on its neck due to recent blood work.The adoption center said "Batman" has special medical needs.A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects and Batman's safe return.