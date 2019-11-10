dogs stolen

12-week-old puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 12-week-old puppy that was reportedly stolen from an animal shelter in Voorhees, New Jersey has been found safe.

The Voorhees Animal Orphanage announced on Saturday that a female puppy, named Phoenix, was stolen from their shelter.

Workers believed the puppy was taken by a woman in a white car.

"We hope the person that did this, or their friends or family who notice the new pup, see this post and do the right thing and return this puppy," the Facebook post said.



On Sunday, the shelter announced in a Facebook Live that the puppy was found in a Petsmart bathroom in Berlin, New Jersey.

"She is safe, she is healthy... this is a miracle," the shelter said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
voorheescrimeanimaldogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Voorhees animal shelter pleads for safe return of 12-week-old puppy
Dog returned to soccer star after allegedly stolen from home
Owner steals back dog after he was 'dognapped'
Couple blames dog-walking app Wag for stolen pooch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Cookie's Tavern celebrates the Marines 244th birthday
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Show More
Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Milder
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
Monument honors veterans of the global war on terrorism
More TOP STORIES News