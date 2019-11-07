SPCA finds Shiba Inu puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Shiba Inu puppy stolen from the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia has been found, officials said.

On Thursday, PSPCA officials said, "It is with gratitude to everyone who helped spread the word, stepped up to provide reward money and helped in the effort, that we announce our Humane Law Enforcement team has recovered the Shiba Inu puppy who was stolen from our headquarters nearly two weeks ago."

The puppy was taken from the organization's headquarters on Erie Avenue on October 25.
The theft was captured on surveillance video and an arrest was made a week later.



Officials said they received a tip on the dog's location. The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team responded to a property in the Olney section of the city and found the dog.

Police believe the dog was stolen so it could be sold.

There was a $1,000 reward being offered for the dog's safe return.

