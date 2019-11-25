'He picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder

ROCHESTER, New York -- An 82-year-old bodybuilder in New York put her muscles to good use when she had to fight someone breaking into her home.

Willie Murphy said a man knocked on her door last Thursday, pleading with her to call an ambulance because he was sick.

Murphy told WHAM she called police but didn't let the man inside.

Then suddenly, she heard a noise.

"And I am saying to myself, 'What the heck was that?' The young man is in my home....broke the door," Murphy explained.

An award-winning weightlifter who just won a competition earlier this year, Murphy said she tried not to panic.

"I'm alone and I'm old, but guess what? I'm tough," she said. That's when she said she grabbed a nearby table.

"I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke," Murphy said.

The man fell to the floor, and Murphy says she jumped on him.

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn't Murphy who needed the medical attention.

"He's laying down already, because I really had did a number on that man," Murphy said.

Police say the suspect was intoxicated at the time and taken to the hospital.

Murphy is not pressing charges.

Murphy's friends say they're not surprised she was able to handle the intruder on her own.

"I probably weigh twice as much as her. I wouldn't want to tango with her. Don't mess with Willie," said friend Jim Marron.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkbreak inu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing investigation
Residents say large fire in Frankford was intentionally set
3 car crash knocks out power in NE Philly
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, milder today
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Show More
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Insanity defense planned for woman charged in West Norriton Twp. murders
Man shot in Wawa parking lot, police say
Woman to be sentenced for trespassing at Trump's Fla. resort
Deck the Halls light show premieres Monday
More TOP STORIES News