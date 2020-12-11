Pinwheel Provisions offers Main Line healthy food delivery amid pandemic

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pinwheel Provisions is a new business on the Main Line, and its mission is to deliver healthy food in a healthy way."We're happy to offer Narberth residents a completely green delivery option," founder Anjali Gupta said.SHIFT Sustainable Goods and Services provides emission-free bikes, which makes the deliveries.Also, Pinwheel Provisions offers produce that comes from local farms."Our fruits and veggies are flash-frozen at the farm, so they lock in the nutrients on the harvest, and those nutrients stay stable for up to a year," said Gupta.The partnership between SHIFT and Pinwheel Provisions also promotes girl power."We are a women-led business. It's three of us practicing what's called zero waster living," said SHIFT owner Kimberley Bezak.By supporting Pinwheel Provisions, part of the proceeds help the Women's Resource Center in Wayne. The nonprofit helps women at various stages. That includes leadership skills for high school girls and women going through a divorce."in the past, our counselors were averaging maybe 70 sessions a month. Now they're averaging close to 120. So that gives you an idea of the way the need has increased," said executive director Cheryl Brubaker. "Every gift, every contribution helps particularly at this time."It might look like just bike delivery, but the Narberth shop is open on Saturdays, and you can order online.