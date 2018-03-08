Pipeline blamed for Chester Co. sinkholes shut down

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania regulators have shut down a major pipeline that has caused large sinkholes in Chester County.

The state's Public Utility Commission says the continued operation of Sunoco's Mariner 1 East system could have catastrophic results.
EMBED More News Videos

Sinkholes open at homes near Pa. pipeline project. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 5, 2018.



The pipeline carries natural gas liquids to a terminal in Marcus Hook.

Sunoco said it has secured the sinkholes that opened in West Whiteland Township.

The pipeline operations have been halted pending a full inspection.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newssinkhole
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sinkholes open at homes near Pa. pipeline project
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News