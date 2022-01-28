Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours before Biden's infrastructure visit; extent of injuries unknown

The bridge, adjacent to Frick Park on the city's east side, collapsed Friday morning.

A bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning. (Greg Barnhisel/Twitter)

PITTSBURGH -- A snow-covered bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pennsylvania city to talk about his infrastructure plan.

The bridge, adjacent to Frick Park on the city's east side, collapsed Friday morning. Images from the scene show a bus atop a section of the bridge that appears to have fallen and sloped at a near 45-degree angle.



An update will be provided on injuries once emergency responders assess the situation, authorities said.

"Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance," the Pittsburgh Public Safety department tweeted.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told CNN that he lives near collapse site and has driven over the bridge "thousands of times." He said officials had not reported fatalities but there are some injuries.

Fetterman said the bridge fell about 60 feet onto a walking trail below, giving emergency workers an easy path to access those in need of rescue.

Officials said a strong natural gas odor was detected after the collapse, and a gas line has since been cut.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacollapseinfrastructureu.s. & worldbridge
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter on the way; expected snow varies across area
Coastal communities under Blizzard Warning starting Friday night
Philly man's quick-thinking leads police to arrest NJ murder suspect
Police: Delivery driver shoots attempted carjacker 6 times in Philly
Lakers' Carmelo Anthony confronts taunting 76ers fan during game
5-year-old boy found by good Samaritan after boarding wrong bus
Surveillance video shows altercation that led to Coatesville shooting
Show More
Best places to get a bagel in Philadelphia
4 sets of brothers compete on Drexel's wrestling team
Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House
Toddler credited with saving family of 7 from devastating house fire
Embiid scores 26, leads 76ers past LeBron-less Lakers 105-87
More TOP STORIES News