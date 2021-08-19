roof collapse

Ceiling of Pleasantville home collapses, 3 injured

The cause of the collapse is not believed to be weather-related.
PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were hurt when a ceiling collapsed at a home in Pleasantville, Atlantic County.

Police were called to the townhouse on the 100 block of Marin Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the three victims suffered head injuries.

The house suffered interior damage.

It is not yet known what caused the ceiling to collapse, but authorities believe it was not weather-related.

