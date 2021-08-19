Ceiling of Pleasantville home collapses, 3 injured

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were hurt when a ceiling collapsed at a home in Pleasantville, Atlantic County.
Police were called to the townhouse on the 100 block of Marin Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities said the three victims suffered head injuries.
The house suffered interior damage.
It is not yet known what caused the ceiling to collapse, but authorities believe it was not weather-related.
