Suspect accused of stabbing man outside Wawa in Plymouth Township

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
26 minutes ago
Ivan Davonte Stephens Jr.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Plymouth Township are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man during an altercation outside of a Wawa.

It happened Saturday around 8:49 a.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike.

Police say the male victim was stabbed three times during the altercation.

Ivan Davonte Stephens Jr.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say they are searching for 29-year-old Ivan Davonte Stephens Jr.

Stephens is facing several assault charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.

