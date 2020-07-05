2 males shot, leaving 1 dead; 20-year-old shot multiple times in the head: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent afternoon continues in the city, with two people shot in the Point Breeze section, leaving one dead.Philadelphia police are on the scene along the 1300 hundred block of South 17th Street.That's where police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head.A second victim was shot in the back police say.This happened just before 3:30 p.m. the 20-year-old victim died from his injuries on the scene.Police rushed the second victim to Presbyterian Hospital where his condition is not yet known.No arrests have been made.