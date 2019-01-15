Police: 2 thieves sought in Dollar General robbery in Fern Rock

Police: 2 thieves sought in Dollar General robbery in Fern Rock. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Detectives say they are looking for two thieves caught ransacking a Dollar General in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section.

Surveillance video from inside the store on the 600 block of North Broad Street show the alleged suspects just before 11 p.m. Monday.

The intruders tore through much of the store and office. Police say they only got away with $100 worth of cleaning products.

If you have any information on the break-in, please contact the police.
