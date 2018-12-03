Police: 3 bodies, including 91-year-old, found wrapped in blankets inside Tioga-Nicetown home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for suspects in North Philadelphia triple homicide: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., December 2, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects who bludgeoned three victims to death inside of a Tioga-Nicetown home Saturday.

Police said, just after 7:30 p.m., a woman who lives on the 1900 block of West Venango Street opened the door to her house and saw that it had been ransacked. She immediately called the police.

"Police entered with her and unfortunately we found three bodies," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. "All of the bodies were wrapped in blankets."

A female victim was found on the second floor, while two male victims, including a 91-year-old man, were found in the basement.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 1, 2018.



Ross said, "It's obviously a very suspicious scene. And it's being investigated by our homicide unit."

Investigators said it appears this could have been a burglary gone awry, but there were no signs of forced entry so they do not think this was the work of a stranger.

District Attorney Larry Krasner was also at the scene.

Family members were distraught while waiting for information.

EMBED More News Videos

Three bodies found in North Philadelphia home: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 2, 2018



Action News spoke briefly to a family member who said two of the victims, a man and woman in their late 50s and early 60s, were brother and sister; the 91-year-old man was a friend of the female victim and he owned the home, the family member said.

On Sunday, neighbors watched police at the scene and were rattled by the gruesome crime. They said the 91-year-old was a fixture on the block who took pride in his yard and his home.

"I hope they catch whoever did it because they don't bother nobody," said neighbor Elizabeth Stokes.

Ross said there are many unanswered questions.

"The family, quite a few of them are on the scene right now. We told them what little we could. But they know they're dealing with a very tragic circumstance. So a lot of questions right now," said Ross.

The victims' identities have not been released.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Police are asking neighbors who may have seen something to contact them.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbody foundNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Driver crashes into utility pole in Tioga-Nicetown, flees scene
Boil water advisory in effect in Lower Bucks, Pennsbury schools reopen
Menorah lighting at Betsy Ross House kicks off Hanukkah
AccuWeather: Breezy and Milder Today, Colder After That
Woman accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Show More
Man allegedly causes explosion in West Philadelphia apartment
3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet
President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989
Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
More News