EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4810299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 1, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4816005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three bodies found in North Philadelphia home: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 2, 2018

Philadelphia police are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects who bludgeoned three victims to death inside of a Tioga-Nicetown home Saturday.Police said, just after 7:30 p.m., a woman who lives on the 1900 block of West Venango Street opened the door to her house and saw that it had been ransacked. She immediately called the police."Police entered with her and unfortunately we found three bodies," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. "All of the bodies were wrapped in blankets."A female victim was found on the second floor, while two male victims, including a 91-year-old man, were found in the basement.Ross said, "It's obviously a very suspicious scene. And it's being investigated by our homicide unit."Investigators said it appears this could have been a burglary gone awry, but there were no signs of forced entry so they do not think this was the work of a stranger.District Attorney Larry Krasner was also at the scene.Family members were distraught while waiting for information.Action News spoke briefly to a family member who said two of the victims, a man and woman in their late 50s and early 60s, were brother and sister; the 91-year-old man was a friend of the female victim and he owned the home, the family member said.On Sunday, neighbors watched police at the scene and were rattled by the gruesome crime. They said the 91-year-old was a fixture on the block who took pride in his yard and his home."I hope they catch whoever did it because they don't bother nobody," said neighbor Elizabeth Stokes.Ross said there are many unanswered questions."The family, quite a few of them are on the scene right now. We told them what little we could. But they know they're dealing with a very tragic circumstance. So a lot of questions right now," said Ross.The victims' identities have not been released.No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.Police are asking neighbors who may have seen something to contact them.------