Amish teen goes missing after church service in Lancaster County, manhunt underway: Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amish teenager's disappearance in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has prompted a manhunt across the commonwealth.
Police say 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos never returned to her family's home in the rural village of Bird-in-Hand after church on Sunday.
They say she was last seen wearing a tan dress.
On Monday, volunteers searched through fields and streams, local roads were shut down, and 15 horses with riders were dispatched to help in the search.
According to WHTM, the FBI is also assisting with the search.
Investigators have not ruled out foul play, but say she may have left on her own.
Anyone with information should contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.
