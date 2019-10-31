Philadelphia police ask for public's help in finding man wanted in multiple sexual assaults

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two teens were attacked and assaulted on separate occasions after exiting a SEPTA bus at the same intersection in Northeast Philadelphia, and now they are asking for the public's help in finding the man they believe is responsible for both attacks.On Thursday, police said they were looking for Drean Tabb, 20, in connection with the attacks. He had a last known address in the 1400 block of Devereaux Avenue, police said.Tabb's first attack took place around 12:15 a.m. on October 15 on the 1200 block of Levick Street, police said.Police said an 18-year-old woman exited a SEPTA bus at the corner of Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue and began to walk down Levick Street when he started following her and approached her from behind.According to investigators, he led her to a rear driveway on the 1200 block Elbridge Street where he raped her, stole her phone and then ran away.The second incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on October 21 near the same intersection at Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue.According to police, a 16-year-old girl had just exited a SEPTA bus when Tabb approached her from behind and pulled her jacket up over her face.Investigators said the man then pulled the teen into an alleyway while telling her not to make any noise and then raped her. Officials said he then took the girl's phone and ran off in an unknown direction.Authorities caution anyone who encounters Tabb to not to attempt to approach them, but rather call 911 immediately.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you are asked to contact Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251 or call 911.