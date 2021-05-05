'Copsicle' ice cream truck connects police with children in Bensalem

"In 2021, community policing has never been more important than it is today," said Fred Harran, the Director of the Bensalem Police Department."What we have here is a school district bus that was no longer street usable for the school district, so they were kind enough to donate to us."
The moment that the Copsicle first parked in front of a crowd of eager children, the rain cleared. It was a bright spot during a difficult year for everyone in the community.
"They had virtual school all morning and they've worked hard all year and I just think they deserve it," said Amy Mullica, who brought her children to grab an afternoon treat. "It's nice for them to get to know the officers in the community and kind of build a rapport with them."
A crowd of students formed on their asynchronous school day this afternoon. But 4th-grade student Miranda Pienkowski was grateful for more than her fudge popsicle.
"They're just trying to do the best they can and it's really hard to be a police officer, putting yourself in danger every day," said Pienkowski.
Luckily for students like her, it won't be the last time they see the Copsicle.
"The bus is going to go out into the communities sporadically through the summer," said Harran. Locals can also expect to see it at community events. However, it will not be on patrol as often as a normal ice cream truck.
"In this truck, you're going to have some community resources for people, whether it's food or housing," said Harran, referencing the QR code that can be discreetly scanned on the side of the vehicle. Once viewed through the camera of a smartphone, it will offer a link to a webpage with those resources.
"And it really is to help break down those barriers between police and especially our youth," said Harran.
