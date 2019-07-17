Police: Brazen bandits prey on Northeast Philadelphia Target

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you recognize these brazen bandits? They targeted a popular retailer in Northeast Philadelphia multiple times.Northeast Detectives say a man and woman orchestrated a plan to pose as customers at the Target on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue before the store closed for the evening.Police confirm they are investigating two incidents, one back on May 14 and one of July 7."They hide in the store for hours, and then they lurk around the store, and they make it a shopping spree like it's their own stuff", said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum. "(They) grab some suitcases and they fill it with high-end items. They're not in a rush, running, they walk out of the store and off they go."Several smashed out display cases, shattered glass in aisles and more than $14,000 worth of stolen electronics.And not an employee or security guard in sight.This wasn't the first time they've carried out this type of lawlessness.Police say back in May, the same woman hid in a clothing rack before the store closed. She later made off with $500 worth of clothes in a stolen suitcase.Alarmed with the news, customers tell us they had no idea what employees were talking about at the registers until they saw the surveillance video."It's creepy, that they hide in the store, and the store is closed and they're doing this at night," said Linda PlocherIf you recognize the pair in that surveillance video, you're asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.