Police car vandalized in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --Camden County Police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to the person who vandalized a police car.
The Action Cam was at the scene on Haddon Avenue and Washington Avenue, outside of Cooper Hospital in Camden.
Police say someone smashed the windshield and back window, and jumped on the roof of the patrol car.
Officers say the car had been sitting empty at this location for months, as a crime deterrent.
