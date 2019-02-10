Police car vandalized in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

Police car vandalized in Camden. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden County Police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to the person who vandalized a police car.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Haddon Avenue and Washington Avenue, outside of Cooper Hospital in Camden.

Police say someone smashed the windshield and back window, and jumped on the roof of the patrol car.

Officers say the car had been sitting empty at this location for months, as a crime deterrent.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsvandalism
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Less Wind Sunday, Wintry Weather Monday and Tuesday
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton, NJ
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
4 people displaced after apartment fire in Upper Darby
Testing day held for future police officers in Cherry Hill
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Man wanted for exposing himself surrenders in Upper Darby
Show More
Full Philly shelter seeks forever homes for furry friends
Fans hyped for new-look Sixers at Wells Fargo Center
AccuWeather: Less Wind Sunday
1 injured in two-alarm fire in Trenton
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
More News