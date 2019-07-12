Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say parents chase down a car thief and kill him after he allegedly stole a vehicle with their children inside.It happened Thursday night near 29th and Dauphin Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.According to police, the mother was traveling with her three kids when she stopped to visit her boyfriend at a pizza shop. That's when police say a 54-year-old suspect jumps into the vehicle and takes off. But the suspect doesn't get far.Police say the parents catch up to the suspect after he gets stuck in traffic and pulls him out of the car."They were able to pull this car thief out of the vehicle. He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued. Then other males from the neighborhood intervened and began punching and kicking the male who took the vehicle," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.It's unclear if any charges will be filed.