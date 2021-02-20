police chase

Police chase carjacking suspect through streets of Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect who led officers on a wild high-speed chase through city streets following two carjackings on Friday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.

Police say a delivery driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, when the suspect got inside the vehicle and took off with the family still inside.

WATCH THE CHASE: Carjacking suspect leads police on a pursuit through Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2021.



Around 10:30 p.m., the family was found safe at 21st and Spring Garden streets, but police say the suspect carjacked another vehicle and led officers on a chase throughout the city.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect tried to elude officers. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect led officers right through the parking lot of Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Race Street.

The suspect was arrested just after 11 p.m. at Franklin Square Park. He has not been identified.

No injuries have been reported.
