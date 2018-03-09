Police chase ends in crash on I-95 in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --A police chase ended in a crash on I-95 in Chester.
Police tell Action News the incident began before noon Friday with a bank robbery in Brookhaven, Delaware County.
The suspects led police on a chase that continued onto I-95 South.
It ended in Chester after the suspects hit a Chester Police vehicle and were taken into custody.
The Chester officer was not hurt.
There was no immediate word how much money was taken in the robbery.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps