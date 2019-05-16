Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police said a sexual assault suspect met his victim in a Cherry Hill Wawa prior to committing the crime.

According to police, the suspect and the victim met around 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the Wawa at 500 Route 38.

They left in the victim's car to an undetermined location where the assault took place, police said.

After the suspect left, the victim returned home and notified police.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, average height and build, with black hair and a beard.



Anyone with information should contact Det. Bob Daniello at (856) 432-8834 or or D/Sgt. Jason Snyder at (856) 432-8819.
