Police: Delaware man offered woman ride, then raped her

EMBED </>More Videos

Rape suspect arrested in Delaware. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 1, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Dover man has been arrested after Delaware State Police say he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman after offering her a ride.

State police said in a news release Friday night that 47-year-old Frank D. Bowden is charged with attempted murder, first-degree rape, second-degree robbery and terroristic threatening in connection with the incident earlier this month.

Police say two women accepted a ride Sept. 15 from Bowden, whom they did not know. They say he dropped one woman off as planned but then drove to a secluded area where he took two cellphones from the second woman, sexually assaulted her, and dragged her by the neck and submerged her in water nearby.

The woman was treated for serious injuries.

Police say Bowden was arraigned and was being held in lieu of bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsrapeattempted murderWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 found dead in Allentown car explosion
Abington HS teacher arrested after allegations of inappropriate sexual contact
New Jersey gas tax goes up on Monday
Camden Co. police search for missing 14-year-old girl
President Trump to speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday
Man critically wounded in double shooting
Teenager shot in Logan
Eagles blow pair of leads in losing 26-23 to Titans in OT
Show More
Yale classmate accuses Kavanaugh of being untruthful about drinking
Crash brings down wires in Kensington
AccuWeather: October Arrives, Feels Like Summer
Canada-US reach deal to stay in trade pact with Mexico
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek moderating Pa. debate
More News