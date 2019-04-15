Police: Girl in critical condition after passing out at Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a young girl passed out inside of her classroom on Monday.It happened around 12:35 p.m. at the Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences located on the 1100 block of Haworth Street.Police say the 12-year-old girl is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital after she passed out for an unknown reason.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.